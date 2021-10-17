Ossiam Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $57.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

