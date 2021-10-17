Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.85

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 2316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

In other Outfront Media news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 43.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 427,610 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 22.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $27,259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

