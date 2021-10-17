Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.85

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 2316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Outfront Media news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 43.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 427,610 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 22.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $27,259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.