Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 795,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,865,000 after buying an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OC opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

