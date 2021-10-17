Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKG. UBS Group raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $133.71 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 60,924 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

