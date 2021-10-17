PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PACW opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.