Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PBLA opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $425,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

