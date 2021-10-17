Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PRK opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.85. Park National has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $115.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. Analysts expect that Park National will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Park National by 136.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Park National by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

