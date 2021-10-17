Patientory Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Patientory has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $499.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00209281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00093341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

