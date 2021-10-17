Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.08. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Paya by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paya by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paya by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

