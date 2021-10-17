PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 368,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.93% of Foresight Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,906,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,945,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORE stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

