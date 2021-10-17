Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pearson by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pearson by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSO. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

PSO opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.