PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

