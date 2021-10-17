Peony 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35,906.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and $35,906.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 38,362,478 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.