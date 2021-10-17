Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.76 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 9,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 891,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The firm has a market cap of $753.88 million, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

