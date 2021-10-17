Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

PAHGF stock remained flat at $$6.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

