Phore Trading Down 10.9% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Phore has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $2,085.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0781 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.02 or 0.00365003 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,233,712 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

