Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Up 48.4% in September

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 803,600 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 541,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PILBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pilbara Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of PILBF opened at $1.55 on Friday. Pilbara Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

