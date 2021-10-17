Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0067

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $500.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.00311549 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008199 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001926 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,870,458 coins and its circulating supply is 431,610,022 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

