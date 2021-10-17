Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

