Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.76). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of PSTX opened at $6.56 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,813.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,029 shares of company stock worth $498,564 in the last ninety days. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

