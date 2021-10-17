Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 205,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.