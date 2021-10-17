Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Playtika by 175,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Playtika by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

