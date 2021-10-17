Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.85

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $18.49. Points International shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 11,598 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $269.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Points International Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Points International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

