Poolz Finance Reaches Market Cap of $18.31 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $18.31 million and $1.20 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.70 or 0.00011018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00073240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00107017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,022.80 or 1.00316562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.71 or 0.06279303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025288 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.