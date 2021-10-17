Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 264,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CPOP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.92. 89,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,402. Pop Culture Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Pop Culture Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

