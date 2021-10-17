Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Post were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Post by 38.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Post by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 28.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

