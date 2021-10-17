PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.14.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PWSC stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.