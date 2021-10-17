PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives $16.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 15,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,732. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

