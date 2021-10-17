Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) versus X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Head-To-Head Comparison

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Precision BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 43.33 -$62.13 million ($3.09) -1.69 Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 24.02 -$109.01 million ($2.09) -4.68

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -92.87% -59.00% Precision BioSciences -45.88% -69.50% -22.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Precision BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 282.41%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 128.12%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Precision BioSciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

