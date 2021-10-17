Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. 42,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

