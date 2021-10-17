Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,030,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,593,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,582,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $38.05 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70.

