Private Advisor Group LLC Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after buying an additional 448,999 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ameren by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,467,000 after purchasing an additional 169,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 20,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

AEE stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

