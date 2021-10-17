Private Advisor Group LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.