Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

NYSE:NDP opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.