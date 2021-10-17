Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Crigman sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $324,620.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,952.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.