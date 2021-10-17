Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $110.69 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

