Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,411 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3,721.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 358.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.