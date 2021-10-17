Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

