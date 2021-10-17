Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,098 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $8.62 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

