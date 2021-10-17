Profund Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of CSII opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.