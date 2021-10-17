Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the period.

NYSE THS opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

