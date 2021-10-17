PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.36% of PROG worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 373.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after purchasing an additional 82,537 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PRG opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.