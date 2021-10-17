Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Trading 6.8% Higher

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81. 377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 292,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Project Angel Parent LLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

