ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ProPetro by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProPetro by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 118,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ProPetro by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,175,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in ProPetro by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

