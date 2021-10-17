ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 454,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,103.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 208,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

