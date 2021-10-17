ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 260 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $276,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $113,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,669 shares of company stock worth $2,902,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

