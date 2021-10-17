ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $75.25 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

