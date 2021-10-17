ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BankUnited by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after buying an additional 610,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

BankUnited stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

