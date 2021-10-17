ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 238.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rogers by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Rogers by 71.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth $6,928,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 52.6% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $187.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $215.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.28.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

