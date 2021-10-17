ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $132.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.09.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

